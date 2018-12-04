Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular Video: RuPaul Reveals a Jaw-Dropping Twist

Good news, everybody: “The war on Christmas is over — officially!” This joyous announcement is made Friday atop RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular (VH1, 8/7c), as Mama Ru welcomes eight fan-favorite queens back to the workroom to compete for the first-ever Christmas Queen crown.

Eureka, Jasmine Masters, Kim Chi, Latrice Royale, Mayhem Miller, Shangela, Sonique and Trixie Mattel are ready to rumble in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek from the holiday smackdown, but not before getting a special message — in song, naturally — from the mistress of ceremonies. “My beautiful queens, I’m thrilled we’re together to create a new holiday tradition to share with our Drag Race family around the world,” she tells the eight hopefuls.

And because no episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race — let alone a holiday special — would be complete without a jaw-dropping surprise, the final moments of our sneak peek deliver the goods. “To kick things off, a little present from Mama Ru,” she says, at which point the workroom doors fly open and all the queens begin to gag. As one contestant asks, “What kind of Christmas is this?!”

Hit PLAY on the video below for a first look at the festive event, then drop a comment with your thoughts: Who deserves to be crowned Ru’s first-ever Christmas Queen?