TVLine Items: Temptation Island Trailer, Halo Director/EP Steps Down and More

USA Network is headed back to Temptation Island with a newly released trailer for the reality show revival.

The upcoming series, premiering Tuesday, Jan. 15, at 10/9c, returns with original host Mark L. Walberg and four dating couples, whose relationships are tested by 24 sexy singles on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

* Rupert Wyatt has stepped down as director and executive producer of Showtime’s series adaptation of the Halo video game, due to scheduling conflicts. “[T]he production demands of this series are enormous, and we have had to add time to the schedule in order to do it right,” Showtime programming chief Gary Levin explained in a statement. “Sadly, this delay has created a conflict for Rupert, whom we warmly thank for all he has brought to the project.”

* Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen will be back to host CNN’s New Year’s Eve live coverage from New York City.

They’re back! @andersoncooper & @andy return to co-host @CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage live from New York City’s Times Square on Monday, December 31st starting at 8pm ET https://t.co/5svxYC016l #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/e7Xx6JvvrH — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) December 4, 2018

* Masterpiece on PBS’ not-a-musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s novel Les Misérables will premiere on Sunday, April 14, at 9/8c.

* Epix’s Batman prequel series Pennyworth has cast Polly Walker (Rome) in the recurring role of Peggy Sykes, one of Lancashire’s most successful dominatrixes.

* Isabelle Fuhrman (Masters of Sex) has landed the lead role in Edge of Seventeen, YouTube’s dramedy pilot based on the 2016 film. Per The Hollywood Reporter, she will star as Mira, a bright underachiever trying to survive high school until she can escape her hometown and family.

* Amazon has released a trailer for its upcoming period drama Vanity Fair, based on William Makepeace Thackeray’s 1848 novel. The series drops Friday, Dec. 21.

