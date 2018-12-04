Dylan McDermott Joins Ryan Murphy's Netflix Comedy The Politician

Dylan McDermott and Ryan Murphy are reuniting, and they’re taking on something even scarier than American Horror Story‘s Murder House: the world of politics.

The actor has been cast in The Politician, Netflix’s Murphy-produced comedy series that snagged a two-season order in February.

After initially hinting at his casting via an Instagram video in October, McDermott confirmed his involvement with the project during a SiriusXM interview on Monday — and he isn’t the only big name joining the show. Oscar winner Gwyneth Paltrow, Mad Men‘s January Jones and Horror Story vet Jessica Lange all will apparently co-star in the series, McDermott revealed. TVLine has reached out to Netflix for confirmation.

The Politician follows a wealthy, politically driven Santa Barbarian played by Tony Award winner Ben Platt (Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen). Each season will revolve around a different political race in which the character is involved.

“It’s kind of mirroring what’s happening in the White House right now,” McDermott said, adding that his character is a “con man” who is “living a life that’s just a lie.” The actor said Jones will play his character’s wife, a female escort that he hired to attend a political fundraiser with him (and eventually married).

McDermott previously worked with Murphy on Season 1 of American Horror Story, where he played psychiatrist Ben Harmon. He and Connie Britton later reprised their Murder House characters on the anthology’s most recent season, AHS: Apocalypse.