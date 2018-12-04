Sabrina Holiday Special Trailer: Ghosts, Demons and a Very Scary Christmas

It’s the holiday season… but it always seems to be Halloween on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, doesn’t it?

Netflix just released a trailer for Sabrina‘s upcoming holiday special A Midwinter’s Tale (debuting Friday, Dec. 14 on the streamer), and despite the festive trappings, things are still spooky as hell in Greendale. Wooden dolls are coming to life, ghosts and demons lurk around every corner, and Sabrina’s aunts Zelda and Hilda light a yule log in the fireplace because “who knows what might come down our chimney?” Cue a creepy Santa, who tries to kidnap someone in his big red bag.

We also see Sabrina and her witch pals join forces for a holiday seance to contact Sabrina’s late mother, a scary white ghost creep up on Ambrose, holiday elf Susie have a close encounter with a demon and Sabrina walk into a truly twisted nativity scene. (Not exactly Perry Como, we know.) “Is this what Christmas is like being a witch?” Rosalind asks Sabrina.

“Not usually,” Sabrina replies, but she quickly corrects herself: “Except kind of.”

Press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Sabrina‘s holiday special, and then tell us in the comments: Will you be cozying up with Sabrina and friends this Christmas?