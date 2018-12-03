Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Premiering in January on MTV — Watch First Promo

“People have always given me trouble for going to clubs, so why don’t I just open my own?” Lindsay Lohan muses mid-photo shoot in the first promo for her upcoming MTV reality series. (Sorry, docuseries!) As for the accuracy of her hypothesis, all will be revealed when Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premieres Tuesday, Jan. 8 at 8/7c.

The unscripted series follows Lohan to Mykonos, Greece, as she opens her new club, named Lindsay Lohan’s Beach House. (Let’s pause for a moment to acknowledge that the club is referred to as a “Beach House,” but the show is referred to as Beach Club. Let’s also accept that we will always get these two names confused, and agree to move forward regardless.)

Per a release from MTV, “viewers will get to see a new side of Lohan as she calls the shots with her handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury. But when the lines between romance, friendship, and work get blurred, the staff will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.” (In other words, it’s Lohan’s version of Vanderpump Rules.)

Prior to the show’s premiere, MTV will air Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club (Jan. 1, 8 pm), a special that will introduce viewers to the cast. This will be followed by Lindsay Lohan: Most Memorable Moments (Jan. 7, 10 pm), during which Lohan’s siblings Aliana and Dakota will look back at their sister’s time in the spotlight.

Considering this show is the reason Lohan wasn’t able to appear in Freeform’s Life-Size 2 — its original script included Lohan’s character from the first movie, but she had to pull out due to Beach Club‘s filming schedule — I have but one thing to say: This better have been worth it! Hit PLAY on the first promo below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on Lohan’s latest venture.