TVLine Items: NBC Sets Elvis Tribute, Grace and Frankie Premiere and More

Blake Shelton is getting his Jailhouse Rock on: The Voice judge will host Elvis All-Star Tribute, airing Sunday, Feb. 17 at 9/8c on NBC.

The two-hour special will feature A-list musicians (who are TBA) recreating performances from the King of Rock and Roll’s ’68 Comeback Special, which aired 50 years ago today on NBC.

The program will also include rare Elvis footage and interviews with those who were involved in the original special, such as Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley and director Steve Binder.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well

* Grace and Frankie Season 5, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, will premiere on Friday, Jan. 18 on Netflix.

* Christopher Lambert (NCIS: Los Angeles) will guest-star in The Blacklist‘s Season 6 premiere as expert assassin Bastien Moreau, TVLine has exclusively learned. Also known as The Corsican, Moreau is shrouded in so much mystery that his mere existence has long been considered a myth — and he is willing to go to any lengths to regain his anonymity after his true identity is uncovered.

* Starz has acquired the eight-episode psychological thriller Dublin Murders, based on Tana French’s Dublin Murder Squad crime novels. The series stars Killian Scott (Ripper Street) and Sarah Greene (Penny Dreadful) as two detectives investigating a young girl’s murder.

* Netflix’s stand-up comedy event series Comedians of the World, featuring 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages, will debut Tuesday, Jan. 1.

* Pop TV has released a trailer for its upcoming original series Flack, starring Anna Paquin (True Blood) as an American publicist living in London. The show premieres Thursday, Feb. 21 at 10 pm.

The only story that matters is the story she tells. #FLACK. Starring @AnnaPaquin. Coming 2019 to @PopTV. pic.twitter.com/O70RcPwzr0 — Pop (@PopTV) December 3, 2018

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?