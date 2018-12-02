Riverdale Star Skeet Ulrich Reacts to This Week's 'Cool' Scream Homage

Riverdale paid tribute to another horror classic this week, the ’90s slasher Scream — and the connection definitely wasn’t lost on one cast member in particular.

Skeet Ulrich, who plays Jughead’s dad F.P. on the CW teen drama, also starred in the original Scream film, so he must’ve felt like he was experiencing déjà vu this week when Alice and Betty were cooking popcorn on the stove on a stormy night, and the dreaded Gargoyle King suddenly appeared inside their home. Leaving the popcorn on the stove (just like Drew Barrymore did in Scream), Betty and Alice ran upstairs and were startled by a ladder at the window. But it was just F.P. — who climbed in through the window and hugged Alice, just like Ulrich’s character Billy did in Scream.

“There’s a lot of Scream in that one,” Ulrich acknowledged with a laugh during TVLine’s recent set visit. “Yeah, we were very aware of the Scream components… I mean, it’s impossible not to [be], to be honest. It’s so apparent what the source material was.” But Ulrich approved of the meta nod to his breakout role: “It was cool… I think, in a way, they took components of [Scream] and used it in an interesting way.”

Shooting the scene did give Ulrich one very specific flashback to filming Scream: “When we shot that scene outside of Napa Valley [for Scream], it was a real house, and they had built this ledge onto the roof for me to squat down on and wait for the cue, and I climbed in. This one, I got to climb a real ladder… so our show’s better.”

Of course, in Scream, Ulrich’s character turned out to be one of the killers… so should we see this as a sign that maybe F.P. is up to no good? (Betty did give him a suspicious look when he hugged Alice.) Ulrich was tight-lipped, but he didn’t rule out an evil turn for F.P., either: “There are a lot of plot twists that go along with the show, and so you never really know what to expect. I certainly don’t feel safe, necessarily. And I’m always up for good drama.” (Additional reporting by Vlada Gelman)

Did you catch this week’s Scream references? And do you think F.P. might actually be connected to the Gargoyle King? Share your theories in the comments, Riverdale fans.