Les Misérables: PBS Miniseries Starring Dominic West Gets First Trailer

Noah Solloway, is that you? PBS on Sunday released the first trailer for its forthcoming adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, starring Dominic West (The Affair) in the iconic role of Jean Valjean.

First announced back in 2016, this six-part adaptation is a joint production between the BBC and Masterpiece — and will not include songs from the musical. As seen in the footage below, West leads a top-notch ensemble that also includes Lily Collins (The Last Tycoon) as Fantine, David Oyelowo (Selma) as Javert, and The Night Manager co-stars Adeel Akhtar and Olivia Colman as Mr. and Mrs. Thénardier.

The new Les Mis hails from screenwriter Andrew Davies, who previously helmed 2016’s War & Peace miniseries. At the time the adaptation was first announced, Davis defended his decision to forgo the songs popularized by the musical and stick to the source material. “Les Misérables is a huge iconic title,” he said. “Most of us are familiar with the musical version, which only offers a fragmentary outline of its story. I am thrilled to have the opportunity of doing real justice to Victor Hugo at last by adapting his masterpiece in a six-hour version for the BBC.”

Les Mis is set to debut in 2019, though a specific premiere date has not yet been announced. In the meantime, press PLAY on the trailer below, then hit the comments with your reactions!