Supergirl Cast Previews Nia's Power-ful Discovery, Growing Bond With Brainy

Sunday’s Supergirl (The CW, 8/7c) finally addresses the sleeping elephant in the room, as Kara and Brainy begin to help Nia accept and control her dreamy superpowers — and, time permitting, her narcolepsy. In fact, the threesome spends so much time in close quarters that the actors have begun referring to their characters as the show’s new “super friends.”

“There’s a really fun trio friendship forming,” Melissa Benoist told TVLine and other outlets during a recent visit to the show’s Vancouver set, adding that she’s excited for fans to see the “really fun antics they get up to.” Added Jesse Rath, “It becomes an issue of who knows whose identity at that point, so that’s a funny thing we play with during those scenes.”

Specifically, Nia and Brainy’s relationship is “really going to evolve,” Nicole Maines teased. “I’m really liking [them together]. They’re so fun, and they both kind of obvlious to each other — one more so than the other.”

As for Nia’s superpowers, which enable her to see visions of the future in her dreams, Maines explained, “It starts out with just dreaming and falling asleep at work.” (OK, that’s pretty relatable so far.) “But as they kind of develop, we start to see more quick manifestations and more instantaneous stuff.” (Alright, that’s less relatable.)

Your thoughts on Nia’s (long-awaited) journey to superheroism? Her relationship with Brainy? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.

With reporting by Vlada Gelman