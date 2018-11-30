Riverdale First Look: Gina Gershon Is Looking Sharp as Jughead's Mom

We’re about to meet Jughead’s mom on Riverdale… and yeah, we wouldn’t mess with her, either.

In TVLine’s exclusive first look at the Dec. 12 episode (The CW, 8/7c), Gina Gershon makes her debut as Gladys Jones, who ran off to Toledo with Jughead’s little sister Jellybean before the series began. In the episode, Archie and Jughead make a detour on their road trip to visit Gladys and Jellybean in Toledo… and based on the photo above, with Gladys casually wielding a switchblade, she might not be too happy to be found.

In another exclusive photo, we see Gladys flashing a smile while wearing some heavy welding gear. (That must be how she pays the bills as a single mom in Toledo.)

In our third exclusive photo, we meet newcomer Trinity Likins as Jellybean, wearing coveralls that indicate she might be in the welding business like her mom.

But will Jughead’s mom and baby sis come back to Riverdale with him? And if they do, what does that mean for Jughead’s dad F.P. — who’s still technically married to Gladys, by the way — and his torrid romance with Betty’s mom Alice?

Check out the photos above, and then hit the comments and tell us: Are you looking forward to meeting Jughead’s mom and sister?