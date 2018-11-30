With homages to classic rom-coms like Legally Blonde, Clueless and Mean Girls, Ariana Grande‘s “Thank U, Next” music video is a treat for movie buffs — but there’s also something in it for you TV junkies, specifically those who came of age during Grande’s tenure on Nickelodeon.

I’m referring to the appearances of Elizabeth Gillies (Dynasty), Matt Bennett (American Vandal) and Daniella Monet (Baby Daddy), all of whom co-starred with Grande in the Nick sitcom Victorious, which aired for four seasons from 2010 to 2013. Gillies appears in the Mean Girls portion of the video, doing her best impression of Lindsay Lohan’s Cady Heron, while Monet and Bennett show up in the Bring It On segment.

Additional celebrity cameos in the “Thank U, Next” video include Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde), Jonathan Bennett (Mean Girls), Colleen Ballinger (Haters Back Off), Kris Jenner and Troye Sivan.

Prior to the release of the video, Grande performed her single — a love letter to her various exes, including former fiance Pete Davidson and the late Mac Miller — on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The performance was inspired by The First Wives Club, complete with choreography from the 1996 film.

Hit PLAY on Grande’s long-awaited “Thank U, Next” video above, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.