Awkwafina Sitcom Snags Series Order at Comedy Central — First Photo

Comedy Central is jumping on the Awkwafina bandwagon, placing a 10-episode series order for a half-hour sitcom starring the actress-writer-rapper, TVLine has learned.

Titled Awkwafina, the comedy finds the triple threat playing a twenty-something living in Queens, striving for a larger than life existence while living with her father and grandmother. Awkwafina co-wrote the pilot with Karey Dornetto (SMILF) and Teresa Hsiao (Family Guy). Broad City vet Lucia Aniello handled director duties.

The cast also includes Bowen Yang as Awkwafina’s more successful cousin, BD Wong as her father, and Lori Tan Chinn as her grandmother.

“Inspired by Awkwafina’s formative years in Queens, the show is both a personal look into one of comedy’s brightest stars and also a relatable, funny profile of a young hustler’s struggle,” said Sarah Babineau and Jonas Larsen, Executive Vice Presidents and Co-Heads of Talent and Development for Comedy Central, in a statement. “We’re happy to be used as a pawn in Awkwafina’s elaborate, EGOT endgame.”

Comedy Central has also handed an eight-episode series order to Robbie, a sitcom staring comic Rory Scovel as a small town youth league basketball coach living in the shadow of his father (played by Beau Bridges) — that is until he realizes he has a son of his own who can lead him to greatness.