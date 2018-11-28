Arrowverse Crossover Synopsis Reveals an Unhelpful Team Flash — Plus, What Will the Legends Be Up To?

With the kickoff of the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover less than two weeks away, The CW has released the official synopsis for the three-night, Legends-less event.

As Supergirl star Melissa Benoist teased on Instagram (with a photo of Kara, Clark Kent and Lois Lane on the old Smallville farm), a trip to Superman’s hometown is, indeed, on the agenda. The official loglines reveal what brings Kara and her mixed-and-matched superfriends to the Earth-38 homestead, after running into a roadblock with Team Flash.

THE FLASH, “Elseworlds, Part 1″ (airing Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8/7c)

When Barry Allen and Oliver Queen wake up one morning and realize they have swapped bodies with each other, the two set off to find out what disturbed the timeline to cause such a shift. However, things quickly go from bad to worse when they present their case to Team Flash and the gang doesn’t believe them. Barry and Oliver realize they need Supergirl’s help and travel to Smallville on Earth-38 where they end up meeting Kara’s cousin, Clark Kent (Supergirl’s Tyler Hoechlin), and intrepid reporter Lois Lane (Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch).

ARROW, “Elseworlds, Part 2″ (airing Monday, Dec. 10 at 8/7c)

With Oliver and Barry still stuck in the other’s bodies, the two get a lead on John Deegan (Lost‘s Jeremy Davies) and head to Gotham City with Supergirl to figure out why their reality has changed. While there, they meet the mysterious Kate Kane (Orange Is the New Black‘s Ruby Rose), who provides them with information that leads the group to Arkham Asylum.

SUPERGIRL, “Elseworlds, Part 3″ (airing Tuesday, Dec. 11 at 8/7c)

Supergirl, The Flash, Green Arrow and Superman engage in the battle of their lives.

And though sister series Legends of Tomorrow won’t be officially taking part in this year’s team-up event (save for a teased “cameo”), they are getting a crossover-y episode of their own on Dec. 10 — in which the crew will interact with other versions of their selves — as detailed below: