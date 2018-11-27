Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda and Other Roald Dahl Stories Getting Animated Netflix Series

In a deal that would appear to have the longevity of an Everlasting Gobstopper, Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company have announced that the streaming giant is extending the Roald Dahl universe of stories by way of a slate of animated event series. Netflix’s release says it “intends to remain faithful to the quintessential spirit and tone of Dahl while also building out an imaginative story universe that expands far beyond the pages of the books themselves.”

The list of titles in the agreement includes Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Matilda, The BFG, The Twits, Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator (oof), George’s Marvellous Medicine, Boy — Tales of Childhood, Going Solo, The Enormous Crocodile, The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me, Henry Sugar, Billy and the Minpins, The Magic Finger, Esio Trot, Dirty Beasts and Rhyme Stew. Production on the first project will start in 2019. (Watch a teaser above.)

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” the author’s widow, Felicity Dahl, said in a statement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible…. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun,” said Melissa Cobb, Netflix’s VP of Kids & Family Content. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

Which of Dahl’s stories are you most curious to see revisited in a Netflix animated series?