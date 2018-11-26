SNL Vet Vanessa Bayer Joins ABC's Single Parents as Taran Killam's Ex

ABC’s Single Parents has picked a familiar and fitting face to play ex-wife to Taran Killam’s hapless Will.

TVLine has learned exclusively that fellow Saturday Night Live alum Vanessa Bayer will fill the recurring guest star role of Mia, Will’s ex. First appearing in a January episode of the freshman comedy, Mia is described as a “scarf-wearing, bracelets-jangling human rights lawyer who has spent the last five years saving lives abroad.” As such she regards Will’s life to be a breeze and undermines his parenting at every turn.

Additionally, TVLine can report that Jama Williamson (The Good Place, School of Rock) will appear in a January episode as Tracy Freeze, Will’s overly confident new boss at a local weather station, while Talia Toms (Wicked City) will join judgmental moms Jackie and Lex (played by Jackie Seiden and Camille Chen) in the Dec. 5 episode.

Airing Wednesdays at 9:30/8:30c, Single Parents received a full-season order of 22 episodes after just three airings. This week’s episode brings back Rebecca Creskoff as “Big Red,” while Lindsey Gort (Lucifer, Impastor) guest-stars as Big Red’s BFF Judith, who is described as a “vapid, slightly trashy but sweet travel agent who likes a guy with baggage.”

I now leave you with Bayer serving her final Totinos to her hungry guys: