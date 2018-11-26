Timeless Finale First Look: The Time Team Gathers for a Christmas Toast

The holidays can be filled with happiness and melancholy. So it’s only fitting that TVLine’s exclusive first look at the Timeless series finale features the Time Team sharing a rather somber-looking toast near their Christmas tree.

In the above photo from the two-part closer’s first hour, the group (minus Lucy and Flynn) all raise their glasses after returning to the bunker post-mission. But while the surroundings are festive — and Rufus seems to be alive and well! — everyone looks quite serious. Thankfully, we have another exclusive first look, in which Wyatt’s smile is so joyous that it could light up a Christmas tree.

Setting the series ender during the holiday was “a request that [NBC] made that we were happy to [fulfill],” showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman told TVLine during our finale set visit. “We knew even before we had our [Dec. 20] airdate that it was going to be a Christmas special. And so we totally embraced it, and I think we found a really cool story that complements that really nicely.”

Star Malcolm Barrett, who plays Rufus, added that the show’s finish feels like “a really good episode of Christmas television,” in that “the sense of love and family and longing is all here, and there is some sort of closure, but as always, there is the idea that the story goes on.”

The Timeless series finale airs Thursday, Dec. 20 from 8-10 pm on NBC.

