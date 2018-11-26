Monica Raymund's Cape Cod Crime Drama Gets Series Order at Starz

Starz on Monday gave series orders to two dramas, including one fronted by Chicago Fire alum Monica Raymund. The other, written by Katori Hall (Tina: The Musical), promises an unapologetic look at the lives of strip club dancers.

Raymund is set to headline Hightown (fka P-Town), a crime drama set amid the drug trade on Cape Cod. The series is set in motion when a body washes ashore and is discovered by an irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer who is determined to help solve the murder — even if the state cops want her nowhere near the case.

Hightown is written Rebecca Cutter (The Mentalist, Gotham), who will executive-produce alongside Gary Lennon, Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed. Production begins in March.

Hall’s P-Valley, meanwhile, stars Brandee Evans (The Bobby Brown Story) as Mercedes and Nicco Annan (Shameless) as Uncle Clifford, while new cast additions include Shannon Thornton (Power) and J. Alphonse Nicholson (Chicago P.D., The Blacklist).

Per the series’ logline, “Down deep in the Mississippi Delta lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. This Southern-fried, hour-long drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors — the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawn shop.”

Which of these new Starz series will eventually find a place on your DVR?