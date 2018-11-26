Conservative Vloggers Diamond & Silk Join Fox News Streaming Service

Conservative social media personalities Diamond & Silk are (officially) being inducted into the Fox News family with a weekly series on its subscription-based streaming service Fox Nation, TVLine has confirmed. Each episode of the self-titled program will feature the hosts — North Carolina-based sisters Lynnette Hardaway (Diamond) and Rochelle Richardson (Silk) — offering “five minutes of commentary, focused on events of the day and casual discourse.”

“Diamond & Silk have proven to have cultivated a significant fan base and we are thrilled to have them be a part of FOX Nation,” John Finley, Fox Nation’s senior vice president of development and production, said in a statement Monday. Added the twosome, “We cannot wait to join the best Nation…FOX Nation! We have so much to share with all of you on this exclusive platform and can’t wait to get started.”

The sisters, who achieved notoriety during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, already make regular appearances on Fox News, guesting on the likes of Hannity, Fox News Sunday, Fox & Friends, The Ingraham Angle, and Watters’ World.

Fox Nation, which is “designed to enhance the Fox News viewer experience, offering exclusive content, access and members-only events” will cost potential subscribers $5.99 per month. Your thoughts on Fox Nation’s latest acquisition? Drop ’em in a comment below.