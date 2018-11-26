Anne Hathaway, Tina Fey and More Join Modern Love Anthology at Amazon

We’re already falling for this casting news: Oscar winner Anne Hathaway and Emmy winner Tina Fey are among the (many) additions to Amazon’s Modern Love anthology series, TVLine has learned.

Based on the New York Times column and podcast of the same name, Modern Love will span eight half-hour episodes, with each one exploring “love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms,” per the official description.

Also cast in the project (deep breath!): John Slattery (Mad Men), Dev Patel (The Newsroom), Catherine Keener (Kidding), Andy Garcia (Ballers), Cristin Milioti (Black Mirror), Brandon Victor Dixon (Power), Olivia Cooke (Bates Motel), Andrew Scott (Sherlock), Julia Garner (Ozark), Shea Whigham (Homecoming), Gary Carr (The Deuce), John Gallagher Jr. (The Newsroom) and Sofia Boutella (Fahrenheit 451).

Character details have not yet been disclosed for any of the newly cast stars.

“It’s like I woke up in the actor candy store. We’ve managed to assemble a dream cast of my favorite actors,” said showrunner John Carney. “It’s a testament to the reach of the original column and of how, now more than ever, love is the only certainty.”

This is not the first time a Modern Love project has enlisted big names: The podcast frequently features celebrities (including TV stars like Sandra Oh, Ellie Kemper and Giancarlo Esposito) who read real-life love stories that have appeared in the Times column.

Additionally, Sharon Horgan (Catastrophe) and Emmy Rossum (Shameless) have been tapped to direct episodes in Modern Love‘s first season. The show is currently in production in New York.