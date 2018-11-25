The Affair Season 5: Everything You Need to Know About the Final Episodes

It’s the beginning of the end for The Affair, which was renewed for a fifth and final season back in July. Two weeks later, Ruth Wilson’s Alison Bailey was killed off in a dramatic Season 4 twist.

Since then, subsequent cast departures (and one significant cast addition) have sent shockwaves through the fan base, with longtime viewers left to wonder what the Showtime drama will look like without much of its original cast intact.

According to the official logline, The Affair‘s farewell “will chronicle the aftermath of the [Season 4] finale’s horrific events and find the characters coming to terms with the consequences of their choices — as they make the realization that if they really want to change their futures, they must first face the past. This final season is about how everything does really fall apart in the end, but somewhere in that wreckage, the seeds of change finally sprout.”

So what does any of that actually mean? And what can viewers expect from the final 10 episodes?

To alleviate any confusion, TVLine has assembled a handy guide detailing every morsel of news that has trickled out regarding the series' final chapter (which we will continue to update as we learn more).