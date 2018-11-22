Food Network Turns 25: The Channel's 12 Greatest Shows So Far, Ranked

It’s fitting that, this year, the best eating day of the calendar — Thanksgiving — happens to fall on the birthday of a TV channel responsible for untold billions of calories consumed: Food Network.

25 years ago, on Nov. 22, 1993, Food Network began broadcasting, starting out with low-budget live cooking demonstrations before expanding its brand and minting a fresh crop of culinary superstars, from Alton Brown to Giada De Laurentiis. Now in 95 million homes, Food Network continues to provide a steady diet of delectable cooking competitions and tutorials, and is a reliable source of televised comfort food when nothing better’s on. (Thankfully, they never tried to venture into scripted programming, either.)

After a quarter-century slaving away in the kitchen, Food Network has amassed quite a library of hits past and present, so to celebrate its 25th anniversary, we’re ranking the 12 tastiest shows in the network’s history. From frenetic food fights to laid-back cooking demos, Food Network has given us a lot to be thankful for, so check out the gallery to the right (or click here for direct access) to see which shows made our list. Are you a die-hard Food Network fan? Hit the comments below to share your favorite shows — and to let us know if our selections left a bad taste in your mouth.