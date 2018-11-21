Hulu's Four Weddings and a Funeral Adds Game of Thrones Star in Recast — Plus, Which Original Star Is Back?

Hulu’s wedding plans have changed slightly: The streamer’s upcoming Four Weddings and a Funeral anthology has tapped Game of Thrones‘ Nathalie Emmanuel to play the lead role, replacing previously announced star Jessica Williams, according to our sister site Deadline.

Emmanuel will star as Maya, an American who reunites with her friends in London for a wedding, only to have a bombshell revelation at the altar throw their lives into turmoil. Per the official description, “relationships are forged and broken, political scandals exposed, London social life lampooned, love affairs ignited and doused, and of course, there are four weddings… and a funeral.”

Plus, Andie MacDowell, who starred opposite Hugh Grant in the original 1994 rom-com, will guest-star on the Hulu series as Mrs. Howard, the mother of Maya’s friend Ainsley (played by Mindy Project alum Rebecca Rittenhouse). Also joining the cast: Brandon Mychal Smith (You’re the Worst), as Maya’s pal Craig. Mindy Kaling will write and executive-produce the series, along with her fellow Mindy Project EP Matt Warburton.

Emmanuel plays Daenerys’ trusted advisor Missandei on HBO’s fantasy epic Game of Thrones, which is set to wrap up its eight-season run early next year. She also played Ramsey in the last two Fast and the Furious films.