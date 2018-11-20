Northern Exposure Revival in the Works at CBS, Rob Morrow Returning to Star

You feel that chill in the air? Yep, CBS is developing a revival of the quirky Emmy-winning dramedy Northern Exposure, according to a report from our sister site Variety.

Rob Morrow, who starred in the original 1990-95 series as Dr. Joel Fleischman, will reprise his role in the revival, with original creators Josh Brand and John Falsey on board as executive producers. (Brand will pen the revival.) John Corbett, who played local radio DJ Chris Stevens in the original series, will also serve as an producer, but is not confirmed to reprise his on-screen role as of yet.

The new episodes find Joel returning to the small town of Cicely, Alaska “for the funeral of an old friend. Once there, he finds a new set of quirky characters and reunites with old ones,” per the official description.

Northern Exposure starred Morrow as Joel, a newly graduated New York doctor who was shipped off to practice medicine in Cicely. There, he encountered a host of eccentrics, including pilot Maggie (Janine Turner), business mogul Maurice (Barry Corbin) and bar owner Holling (John Cullum). The series ran for 110 episodes and won the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 1992, along with a pair of Golden Globes for best drama series.

