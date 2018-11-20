Jeopardy! Crowns Teen Tournament Champ — Watch the Winning Moment

Jeopardy! has found its newest teen titan. Claire Sattler, a 17-year-old high school senior from Bonita Springs, Fla., was named the winner of the latest Teen Tournament on Tuesday, snagging the coveted $100,000 grant prize.

“It still absolutely feels like I’m dreaming,” Sattler, who plans to put her earnings toward a degree in biomedical engineering, said after winning. “I really had no expectations to make it onto the show, let alone make it to the finals and win the whole thing, so this whole thing is just completely surreal to me. Now that I’m back to normal life, even though the contestants all still talk on a regular basis, I feel like it was all one big fever dream!”

Sattler’s winning strategy, she explained, was to simply “relax and enjoy herself,” bracing herself for a loss. “Looking at my competition, I was really prepared for third and I was okay with that,” she said. “I was just ecstatic to have made it that far, so I stuck to my strategy from the other games, and with a little extra luck on the buzzers, I think it all worked out pretty well in the end.”

Emma Arnold, a junior from Owings Mills, Md., took second place ($50,000), while Maya Wright, a senior from Peachtree City, Ga., came in third ($25,000). Hit PLAY on the video above to watch Sattler’s winning moment, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.