Ratings: Resident, Arrow and Voice Dip Opposite Ridic Monday Night Football

Airing opposite the highest-scoring Monday Night Football match-up ever over on ESPN, Fox’s The Resident returned to 4.5 million total viewers and a 0.9 demo rating, dipping in both measures to mark season lows. Leading out of that, 9-1-1 (5.2 mil/1.2) was steady.

Over on The CW, Arrow (1.04 mil/0.3) hit and tied season lows, wile Legends (922K/0.3) was steady.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending certain adjustment due to NFL preemption, Dancing With the Stars (8.6 mil/1.3) is currently matching its year-ago finale’s rating as well as reporting season highs. Similarly, The Good Doctor (7.5 mil/1.2) is currently looking at a season high in audience and a best-since-premiere rating. But again, 54-51.

CBS | The Neighborhood (6.5 mil/1.1) was steady, while Happy Together (4.7 mil/0.9) ticked up. Magnum P.I. (5.4 mil/0.8) was steady.

NBC | The Voice (7.9 mil/1.4) slipped 12 and 18 percent week-to-week, while Manifest (5.6 mil/1.1) held steady in the demo.

