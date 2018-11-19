SpongeBob SquarePants‘ special holiday guest could give Mr. Krabs a run for his money in the jolly-fat-and-red department. That’s right, the best fry cook in all of Bikini Bottom has a run-in with Santa Claus himself in Nickelodeon’s upcoming event “SpaceBob MerryPants” (Sunday, Nov. 25 at 11 am) — and TVLine has an exclusive first look at their chance encounter… on the moon.

As you’d expect from a SpongeBob holiday special, the plot of the festive event is too bonkers to paraphrase. Per Nickelodeon, here’s what you can expect: “Sandy leads the scouts through space for scientific exploration, where SpongeBob finds life exists in the form of a krabby patty, Sandy studies the moon’s gravitational effect on nuts and Squidward goes to the dark side. After an explosive mishap with a Jack-in-the-Box, the troop is left in an astronomical situation, where they luckily find the one person who can help them out, the big man himself…Santa Claus (guest star Lewis Black)!”

Lewis Black? Santa Claus? The moon? We’re not sure when this turned into SpongeBob Mad Libs, but we’re also not mad about it. Hit PLAY on the video above for an exclusive first look at “SpaceBob MerryPants,” then drop a comment with your thoughts below.