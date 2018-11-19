TVLine Items: Jane Star Gets Charmed, Mr. Mercedes Renewed and More

Jane the Virgin co-star Jaime Camil is casting a musical spell on Charmed: The actor will guest-star on the witchy new CW drama as Mr. Morales, “the brash and eccentric new Music Director of Hilltowne University’s a capella group,” EW.com reports.

And that’s just the beginning of the Jane the Virgin connections: Camil’s episode will be directed by Jane herself, actress Gina Rodriguez. (The two shows share an executive producer in Jennie Snyder Urman.)

* Audience Network has renewed Mr. Mercedes for a 10-episode third season.

* FX’s forthcoming limited series Fosse/Verdon, about the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse (Sam Rockwell) and Gwen Verdon (Michelle Williams), has added the following actors to its ensemble: Norbert Leo Butz (as Paddy Chayefsky), Margaret Qualley (as Ann Reinking), Aya Cash (as Joan Simon), Nate Corddry (as Neil Simon), Susan Misner (as Joan McCracken), Bianca Marroquin (as Chita Rivera), Kelli Barrett (as Liza Minnelli), Evan Handler (as Hal Price), Rick Holmes (as Fred Weaver) and Paul Reiser (as Cy Feuer).

* General Hospital has cast Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air‘s original aunt Vivian) as Mike’s (Max Gail) love interest at the nursing home, per EW.com. The character makes her debut on Friday, Dec. 7.

* HBO has announced that Crashing Season 3 will premiere Sunday, Jan. 20 at 10/9c (watch a trailer below), where it will be followed by Season 3 of the relocated High Maintenance.

