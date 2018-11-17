Ratings: Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods Rise; Last Man Standing Eyes Lows

Hawaii Five-0‘s Thanksgiving episode (which was written by cast member Chi McBride) served 7.9 million total viewers and a 0.8 rating on Friday night, ticking up on both counts from last week’s 200th episode. Blue Bloods (8.6 mil/0.9) also rose a tenth in the demo, matching its season high, while drawing Friday’s biggest audience.

Opening CBS’ night, MacGyver (6.2 mil/0.7) was flat.

Elsewhere….

FOX | Last Man Standing (6 mil/1.1) and The Cool Kids (4.4 mil/0.9) each dipped, with the former marking season lows in both measures.

ABC | Fresh Off the Boat (3.5 mil/0.7) and Speechless (2.6 mil/0.6) both ticked up.

NBC | Blindspot (2.6 mil/0.4) dipped; Midnight Texas (2.1 mil/0.4) ticked up to its best audience of the season while steady in the demo.

THE CW | Dynasty (710K/0.2) and Crazy Ex (408K/0.1) were steady.

