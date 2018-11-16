Timeless Series Finale: Abigail Spencer Teases the Very. Final. Scene.

With Timeless‘ two-hour series finale fast approaching (though not fast enough, frankly), we decided to cut to the chase and seek out intel on its very final scene.

Season 2 of the NBC drama ended last May with a doozy of a cliffhanger: Future versions of Lucy and Wyatt arrived in the present-day bunker with a potential plan to save their dead teammate Rufus. NBC’s decision not to renew the series for Season 3 threatened to keep Rufus’ fate forever in flux, but closure was ultimately offered in the form of a double-episode finale event, airing Thursday, Dec. 20 at 8/7c.

What can #Clockblockers expect to see at about 9:58 pm that night? TVLine met up with Timeless frontwoman Abigail Spencer on Thursday evening at the NBC/Vanity Fair Primetime Celebration event, and here’s what she shared.

“The final, final scene? I’m not in it,” Lucy’s portrayer told TVLine with a laugh. “The plot thickens. The final, final scene, I’m not in it. So I’ll tell you that.”

And that’s kinda saying something, since at least two Lucys are in play!

For the two-hour finale, executive producers Eric Kripke, Shawn Ryan and Arika Lisanne Mittman promise fans “an epic, unforgettable thrill ride through the past, present and future, with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit. Spread across three centuries and two continents, the finale will test Lucy, Wyatt and the entire Time Team like never before as they try to #SaveRufus, preserve history and put a stop to Rittenhouse once and for all.”

The first hour of the show’s swan song will be written by Lauren Greer (who penned the episode “The Day Reagan Was Shot”), while showrunner Arika Lisanne Mittman (“Stranded,” “The Red Scare”) will handle the second hour. John Showalter, who has directed four previous Timeless installments, will helm both parts of the finale. (With reporting by Diane Gordon)

