Crazy Ex Sneak Peek: Surf's Up for a Terrible Road Trip in 'Trapped in a Car'

Life’s a beach… but a long car ride with an annoying acquaintance can be a bitch.

In TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek at tonight’s Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW, 9/8c), Rebecca and her West Covina pals team up for the sunny Beach Boys tribute “Trapped in a Car With Someone You Don’t Wanna Be Trapped in a Car With.” With the gang paired up in unusual combinations — Rebecca and Darryl; Josh and Paula; Heather and Nathaniel — they sing about how uncomfortable it is to be stuck on the road with a sort-of friend (“And now this person’s eating corn chips, where did those come from?/It’s hard to focus on a podcast because they’ve started to hum”) in the poppy vein of the early Beach Boys.

As the song (and road trip) rolls on, though, the musical style eventually evolves into Pet Sounds-era psychedelia (“Why do we even have cars at all?”), complete with dog barks, and then into “Kokomo”-style radio-friendly schmaltz. (This road trip is so bad, it spans several decades, apparently.)

Kick off your shoes and press PLAY above for a sneak peek at Crazy Ex‘s latest musical number, and then hit the comments below with your thoughts on the final season so far.