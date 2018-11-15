Veronica Mars: J.K. Simmons Joins Hulu Revival as Big Dick's [Spoiler]

Oscar buzz is swirling around Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival. TVLine has learned that Academy Award-winning actor (and current Counterpart star) J.K. Simmons has joined the eight-episode limited series in a recurring role.

Simmons’ character, Clyde Prickett, is an ex-con who served 10 years for racketeering, and was smart enough to be the first guy in Chino to offer protection to Neptune’s richest real estate developer, Big Dick Casablancas (David Starzyk), on Big Dick’s first day in prison. Now a free man, Clyde works as Big Dick’s fixer. He’s the smarter and more dangerous of the pair, and he has a network of fellow ex-cons he can count on to keep his own hands clean.

Production is currently underway in Los Angeles on the revival, which, narratively, picks up five year after the events of the 2014 fan-funded movie and features returning stars Kristen Bell, Enrico Colantoni, Jason Dohring, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen (among others). The quasi-Season 4 will take the franchise back to its “hardcore So-Cal noir” roots, series creator Rob Thomas previously shared. “[There will be] one big case [with] eight episodes to tell the story. This is a detective show.”

Thomas on Wednesday shared a photo from the first table read: