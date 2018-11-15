Here's How The Flash's 100th Episode Will Deliver Blasts From the Past

It’s time for Barry Allen to do the time warp, again.

The CW has released the synopsis for The Flash‘s 100th episode (airing Tuesday, Dec. 4), and it reveals how the five-year-old series will revisit some of its greatest hits.

In “What’s Past Is Prologue” — which was directed by cast member Tom Cavanagh — “Barry and Team Flash come up with a plan to stop Cicada. However, the plan calls for Barry and Nora to travel back in time to gather some key necessities. However, Barry hesitates, concerned about his daughter seeing certain parts of his life. Meanwhile, Sherloque takes his concerns about Nora to Iris, and Caitlin turns up a key asset in the fight against Cicada.”

Barry and his speedster daughter traveling to points in the past explains how it is that viewers will again see Zoom, whose encore was confirmed at a recent Con by voice actor Tony Todd. Todd also hinted that the Season 2 baddie is but one of several fleet-footed foes to appear in the milestone episode, and that they’re all “wanting a piece of Barry.”

Previously, details about this season’s eighth episode — which will precede the three-night, Legends-less “Elseworlds” crossover week and also serves as The Flash‘s midseason finale — have been scarce. “All I can you tell is… it’s a little bit different,” showrunner Todd Helbing said at this summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, while cast member Candice Patton very recently shared with TVLine, “For fans, it’s special in the sense that it kind of really revisits what makes our show special. There’s a lot of good stuff.”

Me, I’m all: Sherloque has “concerns about Nora”…?!

