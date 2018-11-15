Ratings: CBS, Empire and Chicago P.D. Dip as CMA Awards Dominate Night

ABC’s presentation of the CMA Awards delivered 10 million total viewers and a 2.1 demo rating this Wednesday, down a good 30 percent from last year’s show (which took place in the wake of the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country-music concert) but also well shy of the 2016 telecast (which did 12.5 mil and a 2.9). By all reports, the CMAs hit all-time lows, which seems like the basis for a sad country song.

Opposite the CMA Awards….

CBS | Survivor (7.2 mil/1.4) slipped two tenths, while SEAL Team (5.2 mil/0.8) and Criminal Minds (4.5 mil/0.7) each ticked down.

FOX | Empire (4.9 mil/1.4) dipped a tenth while Star (3.7 mil/1.1) was steady.

NBC | Chicago Med (7.5 mil/1.2) and Fire (7.3 mil/1.3) each slipped 11 percent in audience while holding steady in the demo; P.D. (6 mil/1.0) was down 12 percent and a tenth.

THE CW | Riverdale (1.24 mil/0.4) and All American (663K/0.3) dropped a few eyeballs while steady in the demo.

