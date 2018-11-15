TVLine Items: Syfy Delivers Alien News, MMA Vet to Star Wars Series and More

Bleep-blorp! Syfy announced on Thursday that it has ordered to series Alien News Desk, a weekly, animated late-night series.

Set to debut in early 2019, Alien News Desk will feature the voices of Will Forte (as news anchor Drexx Drudlarr) and fellow Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner (as co-anchor Tuva Van Void), and deliver “up-to-the-minute news and commentary about the universe’s most baffling species — the inscrutable humans of Planet Earth.”

SNL boss Lorne Michaels will serve as executive producer alongside SNL producer Erik Kenward and Weekend Update head writer Dennis McNicholas, who is Alien News Desk‘s showrunner.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney Channel has renewed Jessie spinoff Bunk’d for a fourth season.

* MMA star/actress Gina Carano (aka Deadpool‘s Angel Dust) has joined the cast of The Mandalorian, the upcoming Disney+ streaming series set in the Star Wars universe. Carano, whose role has not been disclosed, joins series lead Pedro Pascal.

* IFC will air a 24-hour marathon of Pee-wee’s Playhouse on Thanksgiving (starting at 6 am ET), and then air the episodes weekly on Saturday mornings beginning Nov. 24

* Watch a trailer for A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding, the Netflix movie sequel starring Rose McIver (iZombie) and Ben Lamb and premiering Friday, Nov. 30:

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?