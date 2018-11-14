The Conners First Look: Sarah Chalke's Back as Andrea (and She's Not Alone)

The Conners is doubling down on Beckys later this month, tapping Sarah Chalke to once again guest star opposite her Roseanne “twin” Lecy Goranson.

ABC on Wednesday announced that Chalke will reprise her role as Andrea (the character she played in last season’s Roseanne revival) in the spinoff’s Nov. 27 episode, titled “One Flew Over the Conners’ Nest.” And as the above photo from the episode reveals, Andrea’s dream of becoming a parent has been realized — a development we’re guessing comes as something of a surprise to her ill-fated surrogate Becky.

When TVLine spoke to Conners showrunner Bruce Helford back in September, he expressed hope that Chalke — who shared the role of Becky with Goranson during Roseanne's original ABC run — would be brought back into the fold at some point during the series 11-episode season. "We'd love to have her," he said. "We haven't come up with something that makes sense [because] we want to maintain the authenticity of having her be [Andrea versus another new character]." The Conners Season 1 Photos

Chalke, meanwhile, is eyeing a full-time return to TV. As TVLine recently reported, the actress is developing a new ABC sitcom exec-produced by her former Scrubs boss Bill Lawrence. The untitled project is inspired by Chalke’s life and follows two sisters whose parents have run an adoption agency out of their home for 30 years. The sisters then find themselves taking over the family business.