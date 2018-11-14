Jack Reacher TV Series in the Works

The Jack Reacher book series, which was turned into a film franchise starring Tom Cruise, is headed for the small screen with a new TV series in development, our sister site Deadline is reporting.

Book author Lee Child broke the news on Wednesday, saying there’s a deal in place with producers Skydance Television and Paramount Television for a Jack Reacher TV series. This deal signals the end of the Cruise-led films, and Cruise will not star in the potential TV series.

In the Jack Reacher series, the title character is a U.S. Army veteran who works as a detective for hire. Cruise starred as Reacher in two films: Jack Reacher, released in 2012, and the sequel Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, released in 2016. But in the books, Reacher is described as large and physically imposing, and Child notes that Cruise, “for all his talent, didn’t have that physicality.” For the TV series, then, they’re looking for someone who more closely matches the books’ description of Reacher.

Child says he’s targeting Netflix or another “long-form streaming television” outlet for the Jack Reacher TV series, but as of now, no network is attached.

Who should play Jack Reacher on the small screen? Hit the comments below with your casting ideas.