Temptation Island Revival Ordered at USA Network, Set to Debut Next Year

One of the most infamous reality TV shows of all time is back to tempt us once again: USA Network is reviving Temptation Island, with a new 10-episode season debuting early next year.

The new Temptation Island will premiere Tuesday, Jan. 15 at 10/9c, with original host Mark L. Walberg set to return. In case you forgot (or managed to scrub it from your memory), the original series took dating couples who were facing a crossroads in their relationship and placed them on an tropical island with a bevy of sexy singles to see if they’d stray — with cameras rolling, of course. Controversial from the start, it ran for three seasons on Fox before getting the axe in 2003.

USA’s version will fly four dating couples off to the Hawaiian island of Maui, where they’ll be joined by 24 single men and women and live “the single life” to see if their relationship is strong enough to resist the… well, temptation. At season’s end, each couple will decide whether to commit to each other for the rest of their lives, or go their separate ways. Rumors of the revival was first reported back in June.

Will you tune in for more Temptation Island? Share your thoughts on the revival in a comment below.