TVLine Items: Robin Givens' Ambitions, Veronica Mars Hires Hitman and More

Robin Givens (Riverdale) has Ambitions, as the female lead of a new sudser for OWN.

Ambitions is described as a multigenerational family saga centered around one woman — Givens’ Stephanie Carlisle, a lawyer and the wife of Atlanta Mayor Evan Lancaster (Ray Donovan‘s Brian White) — who, having recently relocated and intent on revitalizing her marriage, finds herself going head-to-head with some of the most powerful and deceitful players in the city.

The cast for the drama, on track for a 2019 premiere, also includes Essence Atkins (Marlon), Kendrick Cross (Saints & Sinners), Brely Evans (Being Mary Jane) and Erica Page (Ozark).

* Travelers Season 3 — in which the team the must find a way to keep knowledge of the program from the public, all while trying to stop the Faction, hunt down elusive Traveler 001 and save the world from a terrible future — will premiere Friday, Dec. 14 on Netflix.

* Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival has tapped Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld) and Izabela Vidovic (The Fosters) for recurring roles. Per Deadline, Collins Jr. will play Alonzo, a Mexican cartel hitman who while in Neptune for a job falls for a local girl, while Vidovic has been cast as Matty Ross, a teen who loses the most important person in the world to her in an act of violence.

* A promo for Netflix’s new season of Mystery Science Theater 3000 (premiering Thursday, Nov. 22) unveils “The Gauntlet,” a series of six horrible movies that will be riffed on back-to-back-to… well, you get it: