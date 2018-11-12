TVLine Items: Scandal Vet Is Supergirl Mom, Full Frontal Christmas and More

Supergirl‘s new cub reporter is getting a visit from the fam. Kate Burton (Scandal, Grey’s Anatomy) will guest-star on the CW drama as Nia Nal’s wise and nurturing mother Isabel, our sister site Deadline reports. Additionally, Hannah James (Mercy Street) will recur during Season 4 as Nia’s older, driven sister Maeve.

Nicole Maines’ Nia joined the series this season as a CatCo upstart who will go on to become Dreamer, the first transgender superhero on TV.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Downton Abbey alum Allen Leech has joined the CBS spy drama pilot Surveillance as a former CIA operative and the husband of Sophia Bush’s character, per Deadline.

* Kevin Durand (The Strain) has been cast in DC Universe’s upcoming series Swamp Thing as Jason Woodrue, the brilliant but abrasive scientist also known as the transmogrified super-villain Floronic Man, Deadline reports.

* HBO is developing a comedy series starring David Spade as a faded ’90s musician. Diablo Cody (United States of Tara) is penning the script.

* TBS has released a trailer and set a Wednesday, Dec. 19 premiere date for Full Frontal With Samantha Bee‘s holiday special, titled Christmas on I.C.E.!. Check it out:

* Masterpiece on PBS has released a trailer for the drama Mrs. Wilson, starring Ruth Wilson (The Affair) in a story inspired by her grandmother’s memoir. The program airs in 2019.

* Watch an uncensored trailer for Season 2 of the CBS All Access comedy series No Activity, debuting in its entirety on Thursday, Nov. 22:

