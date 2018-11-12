RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 4 Guest Judges Include Ellen Pompeo, Kid Flash

RuPaul has assembled an all-star panel of judges to critique her latest cast of all-star queens. VH1 on Monday revealed the roster of names appearing as guests on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 4, which includes one of the finest doctors that Seattle Grace — or whatever they’re calling that hospital these days — has to offer.

This season’s guest judges are: Jenifer Lewis (black-ish), R&B singer Ciara, country singer Kacey Musgraves, Olympic athlete Gus Kenworthy, Keiynan Lonsdale (The Flash), Zoë Kravitz (Big Little Lies), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live), British singer Rita Ora, event producer Susanne Bartsch, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), musician Frances Bean Cobain, Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives), designer Jason Wu and Erica Ash (Survivor’s Remorse).

As previously reported, the queens returning for All Stars 4 include: Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, Trinity Taylor, Farrah Moan, Valentina, Monique Heart, Jasmine Masters, Naomi Smalls, Gia Gunn and Manila Luzon. They’ll reunite for one last shot at drag glory when the season premieres Friday, Dec. 14 at 8/7c on VH1. (A special holiday competition, RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-slay Spectacular, also airs on Friday, Dec. 7 at 8/7c.)

Which guest judge are you most excited to see? And which returning queen are you already rooting for? Vote below, then drop a comment with your thoughts on All Stars 4.