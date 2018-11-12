The Masked Singer Sneak Peek: Which Celeb Is California Dreamin' Here?

Fox has released a nearly full performance from The Masked Singer, and whether it gets your wheels turning may foretell your enjoyment of this upcoming game show competition series.

Based on an international format and (of course) hosted by Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer (premiering Wednesday, Jan. 2) features singing celebrities shrouded from head to toe in an elaborate costume, complete with full face mask to conceal his or her identity. With each performance, the host, panelists, audience, viewers and even the other contestants are left guessing who is singing behind the mask.

The Season 1 roster of masked singers ranges from “Grammy Award winners to legendary athletes, and everything in between,” says Fox — and the singers may attempt to throw the crowd off of their scent, while keen observers might pick up on tiny clues buried throughout the show. One singer will be eliminated each week, ultimately revealing his or her true identity.

Watch the sneak peek above, which truly starts at the 58-second mark, and see if you have any guess as to who’s under the mask.

Fox’s panelists include Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke, who in the extended clip above get to pontificating about this well-maned, well-skilled crooner.