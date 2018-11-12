CW Midseason: Jane the Virgin to Wrap Run on Wednesdays, Roswell Lands on Tuesday, One Superhero on the Move

The CW has unveiled its midseason plan, and it has Jane the Virgin wrapping her run on a brand-new night.

Additionally, Roswell, New Mexico is set to call Tuesdays home, necessitating the relocation of one superhero series to supplant another.

While no date has been set, Jane will unspool its final chapters on Wednesdays at 9/8c, once All American wraps its 16-episode season. Roswell, New Mexico will land in the Tuesdays-at-9 time slot, bumping Black Lightning to Mondays, where it will lead out of Arrow. (Legends of Tomorrow will then take a break, resuming Season 4 in April.)

Additionally, the new series In the Dark is scheduled to debut on Thursdays after Legacies completes its 16-episode season. Also slated to return later in the spring is the final season of iZombie and Season 6 of The 100.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 11

9 pm CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND (Midseason Return)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 15

8 pm THE FLASH (Midseason Return)

9 pm ROSWELL, NEW MEXICO (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16

8 pm RIVERDALE (Midseason Return)

9 pm ALL AMERICAN (Midseason Return)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

8 pm SUPERNATURAL (Midseason Return)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

8 pm DYNASTY (Midseason Return)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

8 pm SUPERGIRL (Midseason Return)

9 pm CHARMED (Midseason Return)

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

8 pm ARROW (Midseason Return)

9 pm BLACK LIGHTNING (New Time Period Premiere)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 24

9 pm LEGACIES (Midseason Return)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.