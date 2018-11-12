CBS All Access' Interrogation Invites You to Solve a True Crime, Serial-Style

Fetch your deerstalker and pipe out of the closet, because CBS All Access has a true crime for you to solve.

CBS’ digital streaming service has given a straight-to-series order to Interrogation, a true-crime drama series in which the viewer is invited to play detective. Based on a true story that spanned more than 30 years — in which a young man was charged and convicted of brutally murdering his mother — each of the episodes is structured around one interrogation taken directly from real police case files.

Akin to how the Serial podcast in 2014 had the nation casting side-eye at every Best Buy parking lot while parsing the clues offered by Sarah Koenig, Interrogation bingers can do same here, formulating their own theories. The first nine episodes will be available to watch in any order, with the conclusive season finale to be released at a later date.

“This non-linear approach to storytelling is closer to how real detectives work, picking their own path through the evidence in a search for the truth,” says Anders Weidemann (Sweden’s 30 Degrees In February), who with fellow co-creator John Mankiewicz (Bosch) will serve as executive producers alongside Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate.

“Interrogation pushes the boundaries of what a television series can be with its truly unique format,” CBS All Access originals EVP Julie McNamara said in a statement. “It’s also a series that could only be executed with the technical capabilities of a streaming service, and we look forward to bringing its innovative approach to our CBS All Access subscribers.”