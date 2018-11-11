People's Choice Awards 2018: Shadowhunters' Sweep, Nicki Minaj's Booty Call and More Big Moments

Sunday’s 44th annual People’s Choice Awards gave viewers what they wanted (what they really, really wanted). And we’re not just talking about the Shadowhunters fandom, whose frustration over their favorite show’s untimely cancellation has never been more validated.

Though the annual viewer-voted ceremony is often a mixed bag, this year’s installment — the first to be broadcast on E! — moved things right along with surprisingly memorable wins, wonderfully awkward encounters and, thanks to Female Artist of 2018 Nicki Minaj, one highly tweet-able sexual advance. (Two if you count her follow-up mention of Kim Kardashian’s butt.)

From the show’s cheeky beginning — in which a tuxedo-clad Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly claimed that the PCA stage was designed by the architects of the Louvre — to that final stirring speech from lawyer Bryan Stevenson (“More hope, more mercy and more justice!”), it was truly an evening of highs. Plus, on what other award show could you watch Taran Killam act visibly confused while Katherine McNamara speaks directly to her “angels” in the Shadowhunters community?

Browse our gallery of the People’s Choice Awards’ best, worst and weirdest moments — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your own choice moments below.