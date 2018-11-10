Charmed: What Is Galvin Hiding From Macy? Ser'Darius Blain Offers a Clue

Charmed‘s Macy Vaughn is constantly struggling to conceal her new powers from pseudo-boyfriend Galvin — but is it possible that her new man is harboring a secret of his own? According to the synopsis of Sunday’s episode (The CW, 9/8c), “Maggie notices that Macy is upset about her situation with Galvin, so she offers to do some recon with her, but they discover that things might not be exactly what they seem.” Dun, dun, dun.

“There are definitely things you don’t know about Galvin,” Ser’Darius Blain tells TVLine. “We’ll get to know him quite a bit better over the course of these next few episodes, specifically in his relationship — or lack thereof — with Macy. I love the fact that the writers take the liberty of exploring my real-life culture as it pertains to my character. We explore that in the next few episodes, and that will explain a lot.”

But don’t expect Macy to share her big secret with Galvin — at least not anytime soon. “I’m excited for all the ways she’ll find to hide her secret from Galvin, but I’m also looking forward to hopefully becoming a part of the magic one day,” Blain says. “Niko and Galvin are the only humans on the show without powers… or are we?”

There’s a lot Blain appreciates about the couple’s budding relationship, but more than anything, he says, “I love that they’re two people the world might call ‘nerds.’ I like that the show is highlighting that being a nerd isn’t a negative thing, it’s empowering. I grew up in Miami, which is a very ‘cool’ city, but I was a science nerd. I was a biology major. But I also happened to be captain of the basketball team and first chair in band. Young people need to see that you can be a nerd and still be cool.”

Outside of his own character, Blain says it’s “an honor” to be part of a female-led show like Charmed that highlights the inherent strength of women: “I grew up around a lot of strong women, and they supported me, so it feels good to be able to return the favor, so to speak. Little girls need someone to look up to — and little boys need strong women to look up to, as well. I don’t think your heroes should be relegated to someone who’s the same sex or from the same background as you. Little boys should grow up wanting to be like Serena Williams.”

Your thoughts on Galvin’s big secret? His relationship with Macy? Charmed in general? Whatever’s on your mind, drop it in a comment below.