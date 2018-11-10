Arrow Sneak Peek: Felicity Discovers What Has Become of Inmate 4587

Felicity’s latest prison visit packs quite the emotional punch, as seen in this exclusive sneak peek from The CW’s Arrow.

This week’s episode, “The Demon” (airing Monday at 8/7c), is named after the elusive and ominous fellow inmate who Oliver (played by Stephen Amell) has been told has the goods on Diaz. To get face time with The Demon, Oliver needed to get himself transferred to Level Two of Slabside, so he assaulted a series of guards.

But upon arriving in the cellblock reserved for “the worst of the worst,” Oliver was emotionally and psychologically poked and prodded by a Dr. Jarrett Parker, forced to revisit the circumstances of his father Robert’s death as well as his response to it. Ultimately subjecting Oliver to “the machine,” Parker “broke” his subject enough that he finally said what the shrink wanted to here: “My name is” — no, not Oliver Queen, but –“Inmate 4587.”

As such, Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) has a lot to catch up on during her next Slabside visitation, as seen in the sneak peek above. Press play above to witness her realization — and then perhaps cast newfound side-eye at the messenger (or is it just me?).

Elsewhere in this week’s episode, Diggle asks Curtis to go undercover for ARGUS, while Dinah works with an unlikely ally.

Want more scoop on Arrow, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.