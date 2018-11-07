TVLine Items: The Affair's New Love, Annables' Xmas Movie Trailer and More

There’s a new man in Helen’s life on The Affair: Danish actor Claes Bang (The Bridge) will recur during the fifth and final season of the Showtime series as Helen’s love interest, our sister site Variety reports.

Bang’s character Sasha Mann is a charismatic, A-list movie star who “will influence how [Helen] lives her own life in the wake of a personal loss,” per the report.

Helen’s longtime boyfriend Vik (Omar Metwally) — who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer — ended Season 4 in a hospital bed, with only months to live and the revelation that he got girl-next-door Sierra (Emily Browning) pregnant.

* The one-hour news special Meghan’s New Life: The Real Princess Diaries, chronicling how Meghan Markle’s life has changed since she married Prince Harry, will air Thursday, Nov. 22 at 9/8c on ABC.

* Freeform has ordered the original holiday movie Ghosting (airing in 2019) from executive producers Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, our sister site Deadline reports. The flick stars Aisha Dee (The Bold Type) as a woman who inadvertently “ghosts” a great first date when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. Meanwhile, her best friend (Orange Is the New Black‘s Kimiko Glenn) is the only person who can still see and hear her.

* Freeform has released a trailer for its holiday rom-com No Sleep ‘Til Christmas, starring Dave Annable (Brothers & Sisters) and Odette Annable (Supergirl) as two insomniac strangers who can only sleep next to each other. The movie airs Monday, Dec. 10 at 9 pm.

* Facebook Watch has released a new trailer for its upcoming drama Queen America, starring Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones as a pageant coach. The show premieres with three episodes on Sunday, November 18 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.



