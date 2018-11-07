The 4400 Reboot Eyed at The CW

The CW is looking to reboot another popular franchise. The network, which is already home to Charmed, Dynasty and the forthcoming Roswell, New Mexico, is developing a reboot of the sci-fi drama The 4400, Deadline reports.

The original 4400, which starred Joel Gretsch, Jacqueline McKenzie and eventual Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, ran for four seasons (a total of 44 episodes) on USA Network from 2004-2007. The official logline for the reboot reads as follows:

Over the course of recent history, 4,400 young adults in their reproductive prime have gone missing all over the world — some disappearances happened as recently as a few weeks ago, while others date as far back as the infamous day the Soviets launched the Sputnik satellite in 1957. One day in 2019, all 4,400 show up at the sites of their original abductions. None of them have aged a day; none have any memory of where they’ve been. The so called “4400” must grapple with their return to a changed and hostile world… and also contend with the reality that they’ve come back altered in ways that none of them yet understand.

The new 4400 is being co-written by Craig Sweeny (Elementary) and Taylor Elmore (Justified), who previously worked together on the short-lived CBS procedural Limitless. Sweeny, meanwhile, served as a writer on the original 4400 before making his way up to supervising producer.

Word of a potential 4400 reboot comes just weeks after it was first announced that The CW is developing a reboot of showbiz-themed Canadian drama The L.A. Complex, which previously ran for two seasons in the summer of 2012.

