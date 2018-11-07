General Hospital Promo Teases Special Sonny-Centric 'What If...?' Episode

What if… Sonny Corinthos never got wrapped up in a life of organized crime? What if… he never took a single life?

ABC’s daytime drama General Hospital will explore that provocative scenario with a special episode airing Monday, Nov. 12, as teased in the exclusive promo above.

Per GH canon, the Bensonhurst, Brooklyn-raised Sonny (aka Michael Corinthos Jr.) endured a difficult childhood during which he was abandoned at a very young age by his father, Mike, and later abused by stepfather/police officer Deke Woods. Ultimately urged by his mother, Adela, to leave home for his own safety, teenage Sonny was taken under the wing of local crime boss Joe Scully. And thus began his “career.”

Conceived to celebrate cast member Maurice Benard’s 25th anniversary as GH‘s Sonny, the “What If…?” episode features Dominic Zamprogna reprising his role as Dante — Sonny’s son via Olivia Falconeri (Quartermaine) — while Benard’s 13-year-old son, Joshua, plays a young Sonny (as glimpsed in the video above).

To date, Benard has amassed seven Daytime Emmy nominations, grabbing gold for the first time in 2003 (the same year that onetime leading lady Vanessa Marcil won her first Emmy). He also has collected four Soap Opera Digest Awards and four ALMA Award nominations.