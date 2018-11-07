President Trump Reacts to Midterm Election Results — Watch Press Conference Live Stream

Just hours after the results of the midterm elections were announced, President Donald Trump is addressing the American people on Wednesday morning (11:30/10:30c) in a live televised press conference from the White House. Per a tweet from his personal account, the president “will be discussing [Republicans’] success in the Midterms.”

Trump followed that announcement with several other tweets, attacking Democrats for moves he anticipates they will make next: “To any of the pundits or talking heads that do not give us proper credit for this great Midterm Election, just remember two words – FAKE NEWS!” he wrote. “If the Democrats think they are going to waste Taxpayer Money investigating us at the House level, then we will likewise be forced to consider investigating them for all of the leaks of Classified Information, and much else, at the Senate level. Two can play that game!”

Of course, Trump wasn’t exactly silent in the hours leading up to this press conference, either. His personal account has been extremely active during the past 12 hours, lavishing Republican victors with praise and generally celebrating what he perceived to be a major personal win. “Tremendous success tonight,” he wrote late Tuesday night. “Thank you to all!”

Hit PLAY on the video above to watch President Trump’s speech live, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.